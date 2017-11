BRIEF-Endeavor Energy Resources Announces Cash Tender Offers For Senior Notes Due 2021 And 2023

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Endeavor Energy Resources LP:

* ENDEAVOR ENERGY RESOURCES, LP ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR THE OUTSTANDING 7.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 AND 8.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* ENDEAVOR ENERGY RESOURCES - ‍TENDER OFFERS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DEC 4, 2017, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED​

* ENDEAVOR ENERGY RESOURCES - COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFERS TO PURCHASE ANY, ALL OF OUTSTANDING $500 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 7.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021​

* ENDEAVOR ENERGY RESOURCES - ‍COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFERS TO PURCHASE ANY, ALL OUTSTANDING $300 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 8.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: