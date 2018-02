Jan 30 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp:

* ORATION PRICES PRIVATE OFFERING OF USD 300 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* ‍NOTES, WITH MINIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT DENOMINATION OF $200,000 EACH, TO BE ISSUED AT PAR WITH COUPON OF 3 PERCENT PER ANNUM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: