BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

June 29 (Reuters) - Avnel Gold Mining Ltd
* Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline
* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Transaction values Avnel at $122 million
* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Transaction will be value accretive on a net asset value basis to Endeavour shareholders
* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Boards of directors of both Endeavour and Avnel have unanimously approved transaction
* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Endeavour also intends to launch a new exploration program to capture additional potential
* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd says Avnel shareholders will receive 0.0187 of an Endeavour share for each Avnel share held