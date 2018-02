BRIEF-Endeavour Provides Information On Convertible Note Offering

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp:

* ENDEAVOUR PROVIDES INFORMATION ON CONVERTIBLE NOTE OFFERING

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP - PROVIDES INFORMATION CONCERNING PLANNED ISSUANCE OF ITS US$300 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP - NOTES WILL BEAR A 3% ANNUAL COUPON MATURING IN FEBRUARY 2023

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP - ‍ OFFERING WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY‘S NET DEBT OR NET LEVERAGE​

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP - INTENDS TO REPAY US$300 MILLION DRAWN PORTION OF RCF & REDUCE RCF AVAILABLE COMMITMENT FROM US$500 MILLION TO US$350 MILLION​

* ENDEAVOUR - ‍NOTES TO BE USED AS PRIMARY SOURCE OF LONG-TERM FUNDING DUE TO ASSOCIATED LOWER COUPON RATE IN COMPARISON TO COST OF REVOLVING FACILITY​