BRIEF-Endeavour Silver Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.00

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp
* Says estimates production to range from 800 to 900 Tonnes/Day at Guanacevi in H2
* Endeavour silver reports financial results for second quarter, 2017; updates on development projects and 2017 guidance
* Q2 revenue fell 27 percent to $32.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endeavour Silver Corp qtrly realized Silver price increased 4% to $17.16 per ounce (Oz) sold
* Endeavour Silver Corp qtrly Silver production decreased 26% to 1,143,788 Oz
* Endeavour Silver Corp qtrly gold production decreased 17% to 13,058 Oz
* Says bullion inventory at quarter-end included 226,437 Oz Silver and 631 Oz Gold
* Says financial performance in Q2, 2017 was impacted by lower production and increased exploration and development activities
* Says Guanaceví mine continued to lag behind plan in quarter
* Says concluded that Guanacevi will not meet its planned production this year
* Says 2017 Silver production now expected to be in range of 4.8-5.2 million Oz and Gold production is expected be in 49,100-51,200 Oz range
* Says sees 2017 Silver equivalent production is forecast to be 8.5-9.0 million Oz
* Says reducing consolidated production guidance and raising consolidated cost guidance for year
* Says sees Guanacevi generating 1.0 to 1.1 million Silver Ounces and 2,100 to 2,200 Gold Ounces in second half of 2017
* Says all-in sustaining costs of production are estimated to be $15.25 to $16.25 per Oz of Silver produced in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: