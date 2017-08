BRIEF-Endeavour Silver says produced 13,058 oz gold in Q2

July 12 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp

* Endeavour Silver produces 1,143,788 oz silver and 13,058 oz gold (2.1 million oz silver equivalents) in the second quarter, 2017

* Endeavour Silver Corp - ‍production was lower in Q2, 2017 compared to Q2, 2016 due to differences in annual mine plans​

* Endeavour Silver Corp - ‍Q2 silver production decreased 26 percent to 1.1 million oz​

* Endeavour Silver Corp - ‍bullion inventory at quarter-end included 226,437 oz silver and 631 oz gold​

* Endeavour Silver Corp - concentrate inventory at quarter-end included 50,644 oz silver and 890 oz gold

* Endeavour Silver Corp Q2 gold oz sold down 20% to 12,294

* Endeavour Silver Corp- ‍Q2 gold production decreased 17% to 13,058 oz​

* Endeavour Silver Corp - ‍Guanaceví mine continues to lag behind plan​

* Endeavour Silver Corp Q2 silver oz sold down 34 pct to 988,821 oz

* Endeavour Silver Corp - internal review initiated for ‍Guanaceví mine to identify additional actions needed to improve tonnes, grades, production​

* Endeavour Silver Corp - ‍at Bolañitos, silver grades improved but remained below plan due to grade variations in ll-Asunción vein​