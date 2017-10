Aug 7 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo announces agreements to resolve virtually all known U.S. mesh product liability claims

* ‍under agreements, Endo will make installment payments beginning in Q4 of 2017 and continuing through Q4 of 2019​

* ‍As part of Q2 results, intends to increase mesh product liability accrual by $775 million, expected to cover about 22,000 U.S. mesh claims​