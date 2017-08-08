BRIEF-Endo International reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $3.12 from continuing operations

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $3.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $876 million versus i/b/e/s view $836.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endo International Plc - ‍updates 2017 financial guidance​

* Endo International Plc sees FY total revenues to be between $3.38 billion to $3.53 billion

* Endo International Plc - ‍reports $725 million of impairment charges in quarter​

* Endo International Plc sees FY adjusted diluted eps from continuing operations to be between $3.35 to $3.65

* Endo International Plc sees FY adjusted ebitda from continuing operations to be between $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $3.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S