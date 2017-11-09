FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Endo posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Five women detail sexual misconduct claims against U.S. comedian Louis C.K. - report
Editor's Picks
Five women detail sexual misconduct claims against U.S. comedian Louis C.K. - report
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 9:08 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Endo posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $787 million versus I/B/E/S view $784.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endo International - ‍for full twelve months ended december 31, 2017, at current exchange rates, Endo is reaffirming its full-year guidance on revenue​

* Endo - ‍for full 12 months ended Dec 31, 2017, at current exchange rates, is reaffirming FY guidance on adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations​

* Endo International Plc - ‍during third-quarter 2017, company recorded pre-tax, non-cash asset impairment charges of $95 million​

* Endo International Plc - sees FY ‍reported diluted GAAP loss per share from continuing operations to be between $4.94 and $4.64​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.55, revenue view $3.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.