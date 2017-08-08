FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Endo says continues to expect total generics segment to decline in the high single to low double digits pct range in 2017
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Endo says continues to expect total generics segment to decline in the high single to low double digits pct range in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo CEO says continues to expect total generics segment to decline in the high single to low double digits percentage range in 2017 - Conf Call

* Endo CEO says now project full year sterile injectables revenues growth in the low to mid-20 percent range - Conf Call

* Endo says expect overall branded revenue to decline in the mid to high teens percent range y-o-y based on continued generic competition and the withdrawal of Opana ER

* Endo says expect 2017 international revenues to decline in the low 20s percentage range - Conf Call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.