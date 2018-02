BRIEF-Endocyte Announces Phase 3 Vision Trial,Provides Update On Corporate Strategy And Reports Q4 And 2017 Financial Results

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc:

* ENDOCYTE ANNOUNCES PHASE 3 VISION TRIAL AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON CORPORATE STRATEGY AND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.18

* ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT FOR CLINICAL SUPPLY OF NO-CARRIER-ADDED LUTETIUM WITH ITM

* CAR T-CELL THERAPY EXPECTED TO BEGIN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN Q4 OF 2018

* ‍ ENROLLMENT OF VISION TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q2 OF 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 18-24 MONTHS​

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WERE $97.5 MILLION AT DEC. 31, 2017, VERSUS $103.1 MILLION AT SEPT. 30, 2017

* ‍ FIRST INTERIM ASSESSMENT OF OS FOR VISION TRIAL COULD OCCUR AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2019​

* ANTICIPATES ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS BALANCE AT END OF 2018 TO EXCEED $50 MILLION

* HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND ITS ACTIVITIES INTO SECOND HALF OF 2019 THROUGH MANY IMPORTANT MILESTONES