BRIEF-Endocyte Q2 loss per share $0.28

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc
* Endocyte reports second quarter financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update
* Q2 loss per share $0.28
* Endocyte - plans to initiate clinical development for Car T-Cell program in osteosarcoma in 2018; IND filed for dual-targeted DNA crosslinker EC2629
* Endocyte - sees cash, cash equivalents balance at end of 2017 about $105 million; full expense impact of restructuring expected to be realized by end of Q4