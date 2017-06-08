FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endurance International announces successful pricing of $1.7 bln loans
June 8, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Endurance International announces successful pricing of $1.7 bln loans

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:

* Endurance International Group announces successful pricing of $1,697 million senior secured refinancing term loans

* Pricing of its $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans due February 2023

* Expects to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $22 million on an annual basis as a result of this refinancing

* Priced the $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans at an interest rate of LIBOR + 400 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

