BRIEF-Endurance International announces successful pricing of $1.7 bln loans

June 8 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:

* Endurance International Group announces successful pricing of $1,697 million senior secured refinancing term loans

* Pricing of its $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans due February 2023

* Expects to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $22 million on an annual basis as a result of this refinancing

* Priced the $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans at an interest rate of LIBOR + 400