BRIEF-Endurance International Group appoints Jeffrey Fox CEO

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* Endurance International Group announces appointment of new CEO
* Says Jeffrey H. Fox appointed ceo and president
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - Fox succeeds hari ravichandran, who will resign effective Aug 22, 2017 as ceo and as a member of board
* Endurance International Group Holdings- fox joins endurance after numerous executive leadership roles, most recently at convergys corporation
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - Fox will also serve on endurance's board of directors