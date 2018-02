Feb 26 (Reuters) - Enea Ab:

* ‍ENEA ISSUES A SENIOR UNSECURED BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION​

* ENEA AB - ‍ISSUED SENIOR UNSECURED BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION WITH FLOATING RATE COUPON OF 3 MONTH STIBOR + 5.25% AND FINAL MATURITY IN MARCH 2021​