March 7 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and state-controlled utility Enel, which jointly own broadband company Open Fiber, say:

* DENY PRESS REPORT ABOUT CHANGE OF STRATEGY OVER FINANCING OF OPEN FIBER INVESTMENT PLAN

* TALKS ON FINANCING PACKAGE FOR OPEN FIBER UNDER WAY AND PROCEEDING IN LINE WITH PLANS

* CONFIRM FULL SUPPORT FOR OPEN FIBER BUSINESS PLAN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)