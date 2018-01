Jan 4 (Reuters) - ENEL SPA:

* STARTS OPERATING TWO NEW US WIND FARMS BECOMING LARGEST WIND PLAYER IN OKLAHOMA

* VIA ITS UNIT ENEL GREEN POWER NORTH AMERICA, IT STARTED OPERATIONS OF THUNDER RANCH WIND FARM AND OF RED DIRT WIND FACILITY

* INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF THUNDER RANCH WAS ABOUT 435 MILLION US DOLLARS, WHILE OF RED DIRT WAS ABOUT 420 MILLION US DOLLARS Source text: bit.ly/2E6y7ih Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)