Aug 8 (Reuters) - Energen Corp:

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $‍0.30​

* Estimate of capital spending for drilling and development in 2017 remains unchanged at $850 million -$900 million​

* S​ees CY17 production of 70.6 mboepd