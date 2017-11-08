FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energen reports Q3 adj EPS of $0.20
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 11:55 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Energen reports Q3 adj EPS of $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Energen Corp:

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍4Q17 production guidance raised 5%​

* ‍3Q17 production of 81.3 mboepd​

* ‍Revised CY17 production of 73.2 mboepd is on track to exceed CY16 volumes by 34% (prior estimate was 29%)​

* Q3 oil production grew 9% from 2q17.​

* ‍4Q17 production estimate raised for all commodities​

* ‍YOY growth in 4Q exit rate is now estimated to be 60%​

* Expect gen 3 multi-zone pattern wells to continue driving production growth moving forward​

* Raised its production guidance for 2017 by 4 percent to 73.2 mboepd​

* Now expects 4Q17 volumes to reach 85.7 mboepd for an increase of 60 percent from same period a year ago​

* Qtrly ‍​ total revenues $191.504 million versus $184.385 million

* Qtrly GAAP net loss per share from all operations $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $242.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw2kBHYpa] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
