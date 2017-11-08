BRIEF-Energizer Holdings Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc

* Energizer Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results and provides financial outlook for the fiscal year 2018

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.10

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍organic net sales, excluding impact of hurricanes, increased 3%​

* Net sales on a reported basis are expected to be up low single digit in FY 2018 ​

* Sees ‍2018 capital spending in a range of $30 million to $35 million​

* Organic net sales are expected to be up low single digits in FY 2018 ​

* Favorable movements in foreign currency are expected to benefit net sales by 1.0% to 1.5% based on current rates in fy 2018 ​

* Sees 2018 ‍free cash flow in range of $210 million to $220 million, including lapping significant asset sale benefits in fy 2017​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dividends are expected to increase 5% beginning in Q1 of fiscal 2018, subject to board approval​

* 2018 ‍outlook accounts for lapping of significant hurricane activity in 2017 that contributed about $26 million of net sales & $0.08 to adjusted EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: