BRIEF-Energizer Holdings Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.55

* ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.55

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.30 TO $3.40 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 REVENUE $573.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $565.9 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS $0.98

* FREE CASH FLOW FOR FY IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $240 MILLION TO $250 MILLION

* QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED $5.9 MILLION OR 1.1%

* ‍NET SALES ON A REPORTED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS FOR 2018​

* ENERGIZER HOLDINGS - INCREASED FY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK TO $3.30 TO $3.40 FROM $3.00 TO $3.10, WHICH INCLUDES IMPACT OF NEW U.S. TAX LEGISLATION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.14 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.79 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

‍CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION​ IN 2018