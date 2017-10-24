BRIEF-Energy Efficiency Services enters agreement with PWD, Maharashtra govt

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Energy Efficiency Services Ltd

* Agreement with pwd, Maharashtra government to retrofit lighting and cooling appliances in 3000 buildings ‍​

* Project is expected to complete by 2019 ‍​ Source text: [Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL) signed an agreement with PWD, Government of Maharashtra to retrofit lighting and cooling appliances in 3000 buildings with energy efficient ones today in presence of Shri. Chandrakant Dada Patil Hon'ble Minister of PWD and Revenue, Government of Maharashtra. The project is expected to complete by 2019 and the installation of energy efficient appliances in 9 buildings has already been completed]