5 days ago
BRIEF-Energy Focus reports second quarter results
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Energy Focus reports second quarter results

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Energy Focus Inc

* Energy Focus Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.26 including items

* Q2 sales $6.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Energy Focus Inc - Expect to incur an additional $0.1 million in restructuring charges over life of remaining lease obligations which extend through June 2021

* Energy Focus Inc - "Is challenging for us to provide quarterly revenue guidance at this time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

