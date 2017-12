Dec 29 (Reuters) - Energy Fuels Inc:

* ENERGY FUELS - AMENDED SALES AGREEMENT WITH CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO. & FILED PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT WITH SEC IN ORDER TO RENEW ITS ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ PROGRAM

* ENERGY FUELS INC SAYS UNDER RENEWED AT-THE-MARKET PROGRAM, CO MAY, AT ITS DISCRETION FROM TIME TO TIME, SELL UP TO $30 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: