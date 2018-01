Jan 29 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity Lp:

* ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

* ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP - ‍ ANNOUNCED $0.01 INCREASE IN QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO $0.305 PER ETE COMMON UNIT FOR Q4 ENDED DEC 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: