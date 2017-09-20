FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $2.25 bln of senior notes
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 20, 2017 / 12:34 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $2.25 bln of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP

* Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $2.25 billion of senior notes

* Energy Transfer Partners - Pricing of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% senior notes due 2027 of unit, Sunoco Logistics Partners operations

* Pricing of $1.50 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.40% senior notes due 2047 of operating partnership

* Energy Transfer Partners - Pricing of $750 million notes and $1.50 billion notes at a price to public of 99.216% and 99.806%, respectively, of their face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.