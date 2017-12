BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners Enters Into A Credit Agreement

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners Lp:

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP SAYS ON DEC 1, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURE ON DECEMBER 1, 2022

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - ON DECEMBER 1, 2017, ETP ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A $1 BILLION 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - BORROWINGS UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURE ON NOVEMBER 30, 2018

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - BORROWINGS UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE UNSECURED AND GUARANTEED BY SUNOCO LOGISTICS PARTNERS OPERATIONS L.P.