FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast says ‍implemented additional workforce reductions​
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 14, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast says ‍implemented additional workforce reductions​

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Energy Xxi Gulf Coast Inc:

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast provides operational update

* Says ‍implemented additional workforce reductions​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - ‍total headcount was reduced by about 18 pct which will result in severance and separation expenses of approximately $2.5 million in q2​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast-will realize total of about $8 million-$8.5 million annualized general,administrative and lease operating expense savings from reduction

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - total headcount was reduced by about 18 pct, will result in severance, separation expenses of about $2.5 million in q2 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.