BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast says Q3 loss per share $0.95
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 11:15 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast says Q3 loss per share $0.95

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc-

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q3 loss per share $0.95

* Q3 revenue $117 million

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍produced an average of approximately 32,600 barrels of oil equivalent (“BOE”) per day, of which 77% was oil in quarter​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍during quarter co had to evacuate personnel and shut-in production several times due to multiple storms in Gulf of Mexico​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍tropical weather reduced production an average of approximately 1,200 BOE per day during Q3​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍during 3 months ended September 30, 2017, company incurred capital costs, including abandonment activities, totaling $36.5 million​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - been working with financial advisor on long-term strategic plan for past 6 months that focused on Gulf Of Mexico consolidation talks

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍since no executable combination resulted from Gulf Of Mexico consolidation talks, now focused on stand-alone options

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says stand-alone options being focussed on include a drilling program beginning in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

