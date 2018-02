Feb 22 (Reuters) - Energy Xxi Gulf Coast Inc:

* ENERGY XXI GULF COAST - ‍ ON FEBRUARY 17 MICHAEL REDDIN, CHAIRMANOF BOARD NOTIFIED HE DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR - SEC FILING​

* ENERGY XXI GULF COAST - ‍ REDDIN INDICATED HE HAD BEEN INVITED TO JOIN BOARD OF THIRD CO, TO CONSIDER OTHER OPPORTUNITIES IN ADDITION TO THAT ONE​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2Ceo8dU) Further company coverage: