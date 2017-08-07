FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enernoc Inc says terminated loan and security agreement between co and Silicon Valley Bank, dated August 11, 2014, as amended - SEC FILING​
August 7, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Enernoc Inc says terminated loan and security agreement between co and Silicon Valley Bank, dated August 11, 2014, as amended - SEC FILING​

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Enernoc Inc

* Enernoc Inc - ‍on August 4, terminated loan and security agreement between co and Silicon Valley Bank, dated August 11, 2014, as amended - SEC Filing​

* Enernoc- ‍had no outstanding borrowings,posted cash into restricted accounts to replace about $19 million of outstanding letters of credit under credit agreement​

* Enernoc Inc - ‍company did not incur any early termination penalties in connection with termination of credit agreement​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hCUGVp) Further company coverage:

