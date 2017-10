Oct 30 (Reuters) - Engaged Capital:

* Engaged Capital commends Rent-A-Center board for initiating strategic alternatives review process

* Engaged Capital says says ‍wholly expect Rent-A-Center board and senior management team to earnestly pursue strategic alternatives​

* ‍Engaged Capital says “believes that Rent-A-Center remains an attractive acquisition opportunity”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: