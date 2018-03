March 1 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc:

* ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 11.3 PERCENT STAKE IN HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC AS OF FEB 28, 2018 VERSUS A STAKE OF 9.9 PERCENT AS OF SEPT 27, 2017 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2CQI4PM) Further company coverage: