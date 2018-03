March 8 (Reuters) - Enghouse Systems Ltd:

* ENGHOUSE RELEASES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE INCREASED TO $85.1 MILLION VERSUS $78.8 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE TO COMPANY’S ELIGIBLE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.45, REVENUE VIEW C$84.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S