BRIEF-Engility Holdings reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Engility Holdings Inc

* Engility reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $487 million versus I/B/E/S view $497 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Engility Holdings Inc - ‍total backlog at end of q3 of 2017 was $3.7 billion​

* Engility Holdings Inc - sees fy 2017 revenue of $1.92 billion to $1.94 bln‍​

* Engility Holdings Inc - sees fy 2017 GAAP diluted EPS $0.75 to $0.85‍​

* Engility Holdings Inc - ‍updates fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance and reiterates cash flow, GAAP diluted EPS and EBITDA guidance ranges​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: