BRIEF-Engine Capital Delivers Letter To Navigant Board Of Directors

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Navigant Consulting Inc:

* ENGINE CAPITAL DELIVERS LETTER TO NAVIGANT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ENGINE CAPITAL SAYS NAVIGANT IS “SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUED”, THAT THERE ARE OPPORTUNITIES WITHIN BOARD‘S CONTROL TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* ENGINE CAPITAL SAYS IS ENGINE‘S CURRENT INTENTION TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT NAVIGANT‘S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* ENGINE CAPITAL - ‍URGES NAVIGANT BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY MAKE NECESSARY CHANGES TO “IMPROVE NAVIGANT‘S PERFORMANCE” OR EVALUATE ALL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* ENGINE CAPITAL SAYS ENGINE, AFFILIATES OWN ABOUT 4.4 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF NAVIGANT CONSULTING