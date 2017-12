Dec 18 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab:

* SAYS ‍CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BJORN BJORNSSON AND BOARD MEMBERS OLA SALMÉN AND JOACHIM BERNER HAVE TODAY ANNOUNCED TO COMPANY‘S NOMINATION COMMITTEE THAT THEY MAKE THEIR SEATS AVAILABLE

* BOARD WILL CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AT THE BEGINNING OF 2018​