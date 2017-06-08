BRIEF-Eniro's lending banks make lock-up undertakings

June 8 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab

* In connection with the recapitalisation of Eniro, the Company’s lending banks have made so called lock-up undertakings

* Pursuant to the lock-up undertakings, the Banks have undertaken, with certain reservations and exceptions, towards the Company's advisor Pareto Securities AB ("Pareto"), during a period commencing on the date of the signing of each respective lock-up undertaking and ending on the earlier of: (i) the date it is finally established that the Banks in aggregate hold less than twelve per cent of the total number of shares in the Company following completion of the recapitalisation, or (ii) the date falling six months after the settlement date of the planned cash issue, to not without the prior written consent from Pareto and the Banks' advisor Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), sell any of the shares in the Company that the Banks may acquire in the recapitalisation