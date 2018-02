BRIEF-ENL Land Posts HY Pre-Tax Profit 289.2 Mln Rupees

Feb 15 (Reuters) - ENL Land Ltd:

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 TURNOVER 5.95 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.41 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 289.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 32.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SALES IN THE MOKA SMART CITY ARE EXPECTED TO MATERIALISE DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

* GROUP HAS DECIDED TO CONVERT ITS REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES OF NMH INTO ORDINARY SHARES DURING THE CURRENT CONVERSION WINDOW Source: bit.ly/2o5jGVc Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)