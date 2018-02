Feb 14 (Reuters) - ENL Ltd:

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 TURNOVE‍​R FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 7.56 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.81 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO DEC. 31 AT 260.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 264.8 MILLION ‍​RUPEES YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)