Jan 3 (Reuters) - Enlink Midstream Llc:

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - APPOINTED BARRY E. DAVIS TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - APPOINTS MICHAEL J. GARBERDING TO PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - APPOINTS ERIC BATCHELDER TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM - GARBERDING SUCCEEDS BARRY DAVIS AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: