BRIEF-Enlink Midstream Llc Sees 2018 Net Income Of $233 Mln-$291 Mln

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Enlink Midstream Llc:

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL GUIDANCE

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SEES NET INCOME GROWTH BY 116 PERCENT, ADJUSTED EBITDA MIDPOINT RISE BY NEARLY 15 PERCENT IN 2018

* ENLK Q4 2017 RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE NEAR MIDPOINT OF NET INCOME RANGE OF $74 MILLION TO $90 MILLION

* ENLINK PROJECTS OKLAHOMA VOLUMES AND SEGMENT PROFIT TO GROW BETWEEN 30 TO 40 PERCENT DURING 2018

* ENLK 2018 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO RANGE FROM $255 MILLION TO $315 MILLION

* ENLC 2018 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO RANGE FROM $233 MILLION TO $291 MILLION