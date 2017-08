BRIEF-Enlink Midstream Partners' qtrly rev $1,263.6 mln vs $1,033.2‍​ mln

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Enlink Midstream LLC:

* Enlink Midstream Partners ‍refined 2017 net income guidance to range of $116 million-$148 million​

* Enlink Midstream refines annual guidance, reports second quarter 2017 results, provides commercial and operational updates

* Enlink Midstream Partners raised FY adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $840 million to $880 million

* Enlink Midstream Partners' qtrly revenue was $1,263.6 million versus $1,033.2‍​ million

* Reaffirmed its previously issued guidance outlook for 2017​