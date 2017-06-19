FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Enlink Midstream unit enters into long-term, fee-based agreement with ONEOK unit

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Enlink Midstream Llc:

* Enlink Midstream - subsidiary of Enlink entered into a long-term, fee-based agreement with a subsidiary of Oneok Inc

* Enlink Midstream says deal is immediately accretive to Enlink's earnings and requires no incremental capital expenditures

* Enlink Midstream says volume commitments in agreement scale only as Enlink adds processing capacity

* Enlink Midstream - agreement to move NGLS from co's central Oklahoma position to Enlink's Cajun-Sibon platform and Mont Belvieu Trading and Storage Hub

* Enlink Midstream - co's central Oklahoma NGLS will be transported through ONEOK's Arbuckle, Sterling systems, which ONEOK plans to expand by end of 2018

* Enlink Midstream Partners - arrangement provides immediate NGL transportation solution that allows Enlink to plan for processing capacity expansions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

