Jan 12 (Reuters) - ENN Energy Holdings Ltd:

* ‍LIU MIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍SEAN S J WANG HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍HAN JISHEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍HAN JISHEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AND CEASED TO BE PRESIDENT​

* ‍LIU MIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PRESIDENT​