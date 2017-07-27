BRIEF-Enova Q2 earnings per share $0.35

July 27 (Reuters) - Enova International Inc
* Enova reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 revenue $189.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $193.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enova International Inc - for Q3 of 2017, Enova expects total revenue of $200 million to $220 million
* Enova International Inc - sees Q3 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.02 to $0.21
* Enova International Inc - sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.25
* Enova International Inc - for full year 2017, Enova expects total revenue of $810 million to $860 million
* Enova international inc - sees FY GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.88 to $1.24
* Enova International Inc - sees FY adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 to $1.43
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $217.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $833.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: