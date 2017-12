Dec 18 (Reuters) - Enpar Technologies Inc:

* FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO $5,000,000

* ENPAR TECHNOLOGIES INC - PROCEEDS OF THE OFFERING WILL BE USED FOR ACQUISITION OF PUMPTRONICS INCORPORATED

* ENPAR TECHNOLOGIES INC - PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE FOR 33.3 MILLION UNITS AT $0.15/UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: