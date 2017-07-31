FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Enpro Industries says joint plan of reorganization consummated and became effective

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro industries says joint plan of reorganization consummated and became effective; Gst and Oldco became free to operate its respective business​

* Enpro industries - Gst and Oldco have been reconsolidated with co for financial reporting purposes as of joint plan effective date​

* Enpro industries inc - ‍joint plan permanently resolves asbestos claims against Gst Llc, Garrison And Oldco, as successor by merger to Coltec​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

