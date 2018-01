Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc:

* ENSCO PLC - HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* ENSCO PLC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE

* ENSCO COMMENCES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* ENSCO PLC - ALSO CONDUCTING OFFERS TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $492.5 MILLION PURCHASE PRICE OF SOME SENIOR NOTES ISSUED BY CO AND ITS UNITS