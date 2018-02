Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc:

* ENSCO SAYS REDEMPTION PRICE PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES IS $1,076.13 FOR OUTSTANDING 8½% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 - SEC FILING

* ENSCO - HOLDERS OF OUTSTANDING 8½% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 TO ALSO RECEIVE $16.53 IN ACCRUED INTEREST PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)